Nexo (NEXO) Price Hits $1.67 on Major Exchanges

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Nexo has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. Nexo has a total market cap of $935.01 million and $10.37 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexo coin can currently be purchased for about $1.67 or 0.00003391 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 80.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,336.58 or 0.08807824 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00054827 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.30 or 0.00284953 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.45 or 0.00114652 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Nexo Coin Profile

Nexo is a coin. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo . Nexo’s official website is nexo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Nexo

