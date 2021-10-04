Cindicator (CND) Price Hits $0.0147 on Exchanges

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Cindicator coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0147 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cindicator has a market cap of $29.50 million and approximately $129,797.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cindicator has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cindicator alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 80.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,336.58 or 0.08807824 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00054827 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.30 or 0.00284953 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.45 or 0.00114652 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Cindicator Profile

Cindicator is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. ?indicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

Cindicator Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cindicator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cindicator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.