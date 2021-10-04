Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to Announce $1.33 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will post $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Genesco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the lowest is $1.31. Genesco posted earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Genesco will report full-year earnings of $5.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $555.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.36 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share.

GCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

In other news, CFO Thomas George acquired 1,800 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $100,728.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,728. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $117,338.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genesco in the first quarter worth $35,533,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 627.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 648,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,306,000 after buying an additional 559,545 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,472,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,455,000 after buying an additional 176,124 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,219,000 after acquiring an additional 120,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 263,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,757,000 after acquiring an additional 99,801 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GCO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,601. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.08. The company has a market cap of $906.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 2.25. Genesco has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $67.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

