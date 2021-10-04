Profund Advisors LLC Has $147.21 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,791 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.9% of Profund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $147,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,994,726,000 after purchasing an additional 199,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,371,719,000 after acquiring an additional 142,586 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,133,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,694,989,000 after acquiring an additional 13,606 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,590,818 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,912,829,000 after buying an additional 138,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,163,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,694,816,000 after buying an additional 90,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,158.05.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $85.44 on Monday, reaching $3,197.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,454,298. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.74, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,390.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,363.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.