National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) to post earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the lowest is $1.19. National Health Investors reported earnings per share of $1.42 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year earnings of $5.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.22 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.09%. National Health Investors’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist cut their price objective on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.29.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert T. Webb bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.86 per share, with a total value of $107,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $280,970 in the last ninety days. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in National Health Investors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in National Health Investors by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in National Health Investors by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in National Health Investors by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in National Health Investors by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NHI traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 16.11 and a quick ratio of 16.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.78 and a 200 day moving average of $66.56. National Health Investors has a one year low of $53.36 and a one year high of $78.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

