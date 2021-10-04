Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 13.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $67,000. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. UBS Group started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.89.

In related news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PG traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.76. 346,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,906,964. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.13. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $147.23. The company has a market cap of $336.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

