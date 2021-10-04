Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,162 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,909,000 after purchasing an additional 874,730 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 500,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,173,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 198,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of AT&T stock remained flat at $$27.16 during trading on Monday. 1,343,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,479,164. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.77, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.74.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.