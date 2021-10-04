Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 2.1% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 854.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $5.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $233.86. 1,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,347. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $177.39 and a 12-month high of $251.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

