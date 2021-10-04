Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Shares Gap Up to $37.41

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.41, but opened at $38.50. Associated Capital Group shares last traded at $37.75, with a volume of 4 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on AC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Associated Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Associated Capital Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.80 and its 200 day moving average is $36.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 560.55% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $2.49 million for the quarter.

In other Associated Capital Group news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $38,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 13,317 shares of company stock worth $364,132 over the last three months. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 258.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile (NYSE:AC)

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

