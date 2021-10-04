Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a decline of 58.2% from the August 31st total of 140,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCBO traded down $5.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,303. Docebo has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $92.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a PE ratio of -263.62.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $25.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.23 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Docebo will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DCBO shares. CIBC boosted their price target on Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Docebo by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Docebo by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Docebo by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Docebo by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Docebo by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. 27.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

