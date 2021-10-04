Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.27

Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.27 and last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 9364 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.62.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMFR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sema4 in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Sema4 in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.66.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sema4 stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,038,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,559,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.85% of Sema4 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 10.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

