PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Trading Down 8.2%

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) fell 8.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.70 and last traded at $23.71. 20,917 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 949,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.

A number of research firms recently commented on PUBM. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PubMatic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.63. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.72.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.74 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other PubMatic news, major shareholder August Capital Management V, L sold 39,568 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $1,099,990.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $177,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,717,986 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 68.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 835,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,630,000 after buying an additional 340,213 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in PubMatic by 59.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 824,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,643,000 after purchasing an additional 306,692 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PubMatic by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 609,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PubMatic by 89.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after purchasing an additional 249,087 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

