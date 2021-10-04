Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Trading Down 16.9%

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) shares dropped 16.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.06 and last traded at $6.23. Approximately 811 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 23,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.43.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GB. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 20.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 106.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 57,579 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 13.6% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,090,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after buying an additional 250,313 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group in the first quarter valued at about $23,200,000. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,753,000. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

