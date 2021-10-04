Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) Short Interest Update

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the August 31st total of 23,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of MNTX stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.10. 26 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,527. Manitex International has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $141.34 million, a PE ratio of 141.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Manitex International had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $60.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Manitex International will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Manitex International in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Manitex International by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,204,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 63,894 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manitex International by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 868,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 41,384 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Manitex International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manitex International by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 94,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

