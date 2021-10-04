Investors Buy Large Volume of Stamps.com Call Options (NASDAQ:STMP)

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 10,851 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 440% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,011 call options.

In related news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $503,932.59. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,932.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 4,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $991,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,337 shares of company stock worth $60,853,404 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in Stamps.com by 4.3% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 908,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,030,000 after acquiring an additional 37,554 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 24.1% in the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 742,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,712,000 after buying an additional 144,107 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 7.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,065,000 after buying an additional 41,577 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 47.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,333,000 after acquiring an additional 180,853 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the first quarter worth $81,196,000. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ STMP traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $329.80. 28,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,374. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.25. Stamps.com has a one year low of $159.22 and a one year high of $329.92. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 0.45.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). Stamps.com had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $191.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.78 million. Equities analysts predict that Stamps.com will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.