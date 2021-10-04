Short Interest in Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Expands By 71.2%

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 71.2% from the August 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NYXH shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Get Nyxoah alerts:

Shares of Nyxoah stock traded up $0.90 on Monday, reaching $29.90. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,687. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.86. Nyxoah has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $37.00.

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.