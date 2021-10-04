Marietta Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,509 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 309.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $133,557,000 after buying an additional 1,088,283 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after purchasing an additional 363,662 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 21.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $484,381,000 after purchasing an additional 338,090 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the second quarter worth $75,285,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter worth $56,039,000. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $224.02. 378,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,051,475. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.65. The company has a market capitalization of $131.31 billion, a PE ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.76.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

