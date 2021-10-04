Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.96.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,872,010. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.52. The company has a market capitalization of $131.58 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $85.09 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

