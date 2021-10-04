Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) will post sales of $1.14 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full year sales of $5.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

NYSE BR traded down $3.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,681. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $131.23 and a 12 month high of $177.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.99. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.23%.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $2,146,074.84. Following the transaction, the president now owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,695,861.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $5,748,497.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,473 shares of company stock worth $17,841,693 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth about $32,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

