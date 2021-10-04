$170.35 Million in Sales Expected for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) will post $170.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $168.96 million to $171.56 million. Avalara reported sales of $127.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year sales of $675.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $672.00 million to $678.61 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $834.06 million, with estimates ranging from $816.24 million to $850.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.10 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%.

AVLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.13.

In other news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total transaction of $264,146.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,038,699.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.54, for a total transaction of $4,756,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 586,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,010,344.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,835 shares of company stock valued at $12,998,484. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,366,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,647,000 after acquiring an additional 146,189 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Avalara by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,210,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,919,000 after buying an additional 217,048 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Avalara by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,882,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,637,000 after buying an additional 42,894 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Avalara by 14.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,727,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,491,000 after buying an additional 214,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Avalara by 17.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,720,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,376,000 after buying an additional 255,496 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Avalara stock traded down $10.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.34. The stock had a trading volume of 12,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,493. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of -187.84 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara has a 12 month low of $117.33 and a 12 month high of $191.67.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

