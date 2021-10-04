Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) to announce sales of $9.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.70 million and the highest is $10.20 million. Postal Realty Trust reported sales of $6.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $38.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.70 million to $39.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $44.00 million, with estimates ranging from $39.10 million to $48.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Postal Realty Trust.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 3.87%.

PSTL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Postal Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

PSTL traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.32. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,033. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.11. The company has a market cap of $250.21 million, a P/E ratio of 264.71 and a beta of 0.47. Postal Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $21.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.00%.

Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

