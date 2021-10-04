GoldFund Price Up 140.4% This Week (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 168.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. In the last week, GoldFund has traded up 140.4% against the dollar. One GoldFund coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. GoldFund has a total market capitalization of $157,390.47 and approximately $17.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004941 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00009174 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000024 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000193 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 63.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund Coin Profile

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

