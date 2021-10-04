DEXTools (DEXT) Market Cap Hits $48.06 Million

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 4th. One DEXTools coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00000965 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DEXTools has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. DEXTools has a total market cap of $48.06 million and $150,342.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,326.40 or 0.08763847 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00054748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.22 or 0.00284033 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.74 or 0.00114934 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

About DEXTools

DEXTools is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,966,097 coins and its circulating supply is 100,843,904 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

