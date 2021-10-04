Ruler Protocol (RULER) Trading Down 34.9% This Week

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded 34.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ruler Protocol has a total market cap of $1,531.30 and $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00063522 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.08 or 0.00099414 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.45 or 0.00140684 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,263.95 or 0.99792384 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,374.44 or 0.06835487 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Coin Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

