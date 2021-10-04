iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Position Boosted by Dow Chemical Co. DE

Dow Chemical Co. DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,459,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 31.8% of Dow Chemical Co. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Dow Chemical Co. DE’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $283,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R. W. Roge & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.98. 112,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,783,055. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $118.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.14.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

