Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Holdings Raised by RR Advisors LLC

RR Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,864,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,000 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises 12.9% of RR Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. RR Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $69,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,574.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,187,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $466,539,000 after purchasing an additional 19,921,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,395,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $564,533,000 after buying an additional 4,689,634 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,805,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,855,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $286,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 37.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,397,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,970,000 after acquiring an additional 924,690 shares during the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.91.

Shares of EPD traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.56. The company had a trading volume of 400,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,809,093. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $15.35 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.13. The stock has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.31%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

