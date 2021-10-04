Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Shares Purchased by DG Capital Management LLC

DG Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) by 12.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 220,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Anterix accounts for 2.9% of DG Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. DG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anterix were worth $13,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATEX. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Anterix by 34.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 17,540 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Anterix by 2.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Anterix by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 831,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,195,000 after purchasing an additional 13,408 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Anterix by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in Anterix in the 1st quarter worth $858,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anterix alerts:

Shares of ATEX traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.56. The company had a trading volume of 807 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,905. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.85. Anterix Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $64.96.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 23.61% and a negative net margin of 6,051.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Anterix Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

In related news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $282,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 55,547 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,405.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie B. Daniels bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.35 per share, with a total value of $55,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,347.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $156,779 and sold 69,135 shares valued at $3,916,185. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anterix Profile

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.