Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Shares Purchased by RR Advisors LLC

RR Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) by 59.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 937,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas accounts for approximately 0.8% of RR Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. RR Advisors LLC’s holdings in Contango Oil & Gas were worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $570,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 87.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 13,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 411.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 41,977 shares during the last quarter. 25.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.65. The stock had a trading volume of 47,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,111. Contango Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 33.80% and a positive return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $83.64 million for the quarter.

Separately, Stephens lowered shares of Contango Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

About Contango Oil & Gas

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

