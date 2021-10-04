Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Given New €35.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its target price raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €34.00 ($40.00) to €35.00 ($41.18) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €18.00 ($21.18) to €28.00 ($32.94) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from €32.50 ($38.24) to €33.00 ($38.82) in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JP Morgan Cazenove upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Shares of SCGLY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.33. The company had a trading volume of 124,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.99. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.57.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 14.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

