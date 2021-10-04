Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 688,648 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 6,292,753 shares.The stock last traded at $105.20 and had previously closed at $110.69.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.89 and a 200-day moving average of $105.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 17.9% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 226,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,166,000 after purchasing an additional 34,395 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 58.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 10,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the first quarter worth $226,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 2,831.9% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 39.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

