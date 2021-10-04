International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.86

International Petroleum Co. (TSE:IPCO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$6.86 and last traded at C$6.80, with a volume of 76970 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.66.

IPCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Petroleum from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of International Petroleum from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.24.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds interests in a portfolio of oil and gas assets located in Canada, Malaysia, and France. As at December 31, 2020, it had a proved and probable reserves of 272 million barrels of oil equivalents. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

