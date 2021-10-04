Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 46.8% from the August 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Avalon stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.23. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,416. The company has a market cap of $16.49 million, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.25. Avalon has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.39 million during the quarter. Avalon had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 4.33%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Avalon by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 131,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Avalon by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 45,444 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avalon by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services; and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

