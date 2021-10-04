Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Shares Down 9.1%

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) shares fell 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.93 and last traded at $20.98. 1,211 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 301,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.07.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZRE. HSBC upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Azure Power Global from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Azure Power Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.58.

The stock has a market cap of $966.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average is $23.45.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Azure Power Global Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZRE. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Azure Power Global by 93.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Azure Power Global by 91.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Azure Power Global by 332.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,411 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Azure Power Global by 29.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Azure Power Global by 34.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

