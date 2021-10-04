Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the August 31st total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNP. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 653,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,796,000 after purchasing an additional 241,813 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,482,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,763,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $801,000.

NYSE RNP traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,215. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.21. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $28.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

