$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will report sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Maximus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. Maximus posted sales of $923.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maximus will report full year sales of $4.23 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Maximus.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

In other news, Director Peter Pond sold 6,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $488,810.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.53 per share, for a total transaction of $366,885.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 386.6% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 345,726 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,415,000 after purchasing an additional 274,670 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Maximus by 144.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 437,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,531,000 after buying an additional 258,859 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in Maximus by 21.1% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,450,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $127,559,000 after buying an additional 252,405 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Maximus by 70.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 584,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $51,435,000 after buying an additional 242,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Maximus by 722.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 269,107 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,961,000 after buying an additional 236,376 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMS stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,792. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.56. Maximus has a 1-year low of $64.30 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

