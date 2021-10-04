CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) will announce earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CSI Compressco’s earnings. CSI Compressco reported earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CSI Compressco will report full-year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.99) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CSI Compressco.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 1,010.68% and a negative net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $69.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.82 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCLP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 12,541 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 824,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 43,042 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 17.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCLP stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.79. The company had a trading volume of 43,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,795. The company has a market capitalization of $85.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.66. CSI Compressco has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.04%.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.

