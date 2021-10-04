Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Sells 214 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,191 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,434 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 21.4% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $461,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,834 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 65.7% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,452 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 14,063 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. New Street Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Susquehanna lowered Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.39.

Shares of AMAT traded down $4.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $124.87. 484,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,544,141. The stock has a market cap of $112.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.13. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.87 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,928,710 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

