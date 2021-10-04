Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Sells 748 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,415,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,822,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,059 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,989,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,101,000 after acquiring an additional 358,540 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,069,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,120,000 after acquiring an additional 154,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,697,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,222,000 after acquiring an additional 332,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,189,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,269,504. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.46. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

