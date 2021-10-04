iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,099,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,491,000 after acquiring an additional 48,267 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,405,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,369,000 after acquiring an additional 16,859 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 949,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,298,000 after acquiring an additional 20,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 344,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,183,000 after acquiring an additional 18,586 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IJT traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $130.79. 1,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,805. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $87.54 and a 12 month high of $137.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.364 dividend. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

