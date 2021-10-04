Impala Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Impala Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 652,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 309,651 shares during the period. Schlumberger accounts for approximately 1.4% of Impala Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Impala Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $20,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.9% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% during the second quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 43,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 10.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.8% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 148,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.35.

Shares of SLB stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.09. 827,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,524,045. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

