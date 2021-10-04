Impala Asset Management LLC Has $39.28 Million Stock Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Impala Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 869,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Adient makes up about 2.6% of Impala Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Impala Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Adient worth $39,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Adient by 334.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Adient by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Adient by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Adient in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adient by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of Adient stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $41.70. The company had a trading volume of 8,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 3.13. Adient plc has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $53.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.43 and a 200-day moving average of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). Adient had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adient

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

