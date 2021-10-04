Versant Venture Management LLC Sells 971,958 Shares of Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Versant Venture Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,320,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971,958 shares during the quarter. Aligos Therapeutics comprises approximately 15.7% of Versant Venture Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Versant Venture Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Aligos Therapeutics worth $47,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $422,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 13,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,084,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,099,000 after buying an additional 388,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Aligos Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGS traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.95. 14,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,281. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $37.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average of $20.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.00 million and a P/E ratio of -1.37.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALGS. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Aligos Therapeutics Profile

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.