Landbox (LAND) Price Hits $0.0031 on Exchanges

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Landbox has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Landbox has a total market cap of $239,325.86 and $4,345.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00063801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.29 or 0.00099883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.82 or 0.00141472 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,990.70 or 0.99271512 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,359.08 or 0.06806616 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002633 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

