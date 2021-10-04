Modefi (MOD) Price Tops $0.99 on Top Exchanges

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last week, Modefi has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. Modefi has a total market cap of $13.66 million and approximately $76,246.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Modefi coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 80.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,297.57 or 0.08721724 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00054700 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.05 or 0.00282192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.65 or 0.00114976 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Modefi Coin Profile

MOD is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,751,217 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Buying and Selling Modefi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modefi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Modefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

