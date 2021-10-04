Syscoin Market Cap Reaches $190.66 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000624 BTC on exchanges. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $190.66 million and $5.17 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Syscoin has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.12 or 0.00341187 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005875 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000776 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 620,124,145 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

