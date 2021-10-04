Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Stock Holdings Lifted by AIGH Capital Management LLC

AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 554,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,341 shares during the quarter. Aviat Networks makes up approximately 3.3% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned about 4.97% of Aviat Networks worth $18,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Aviat Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Aviat Networks by 359.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Aviat Networks by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVNW traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,352. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.87. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $43.76. The firm has a market cap of $377.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.17.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.35 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 40.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. B. Riley assumed coverage on Aviat Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Aviat Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aviat Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

