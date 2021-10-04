Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) to announce $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Bluegreen Vacations posted earnings of ($1.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 143.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bluegreen Vacations.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.66. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $193.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.97 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BVH. B. Riley boosted their target price on Bluegreen Vacations from $30.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

Bluegreen Vacations stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.80. The stock had a trading volume of 373 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,814. The company has a market capitalization of $589.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.05 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.12. Bluegreen Vacations has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the second quarter worth about $246,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 819.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 20,866 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the second quarter valued at approximately $491,000. 33.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

