Brokerages Anticipate Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.71 Billion

Equities analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to report $3.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.65 billion and the highest is $3.81 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum posted sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full-year sales of $13.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.83 billion to $13.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $11.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.19 billion to $12.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business’s revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.63.

Shares of NYSE:RS traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.21. 2,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,688. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.66. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52-week low of $102.88 and a 52-week high of $181.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 4.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 35.67%.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $757,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RS. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter worth about $97,747,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 85.6% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,237,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,683,000 after acquiring an additional 570,732 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 35.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,618,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,163,000 after acquiring an additional 421,896 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 430.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 482,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,877,000 after acquiring an additional 391,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,461,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,125,885,000 after acquiring an additional 275,766 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

