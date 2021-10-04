AIGH Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,438,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,353,000. X4 Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.7% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of X4 Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $91,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $103,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

XFOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:XFOR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.23. 1,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,053. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $10.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.08.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 10,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $55,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Derek M. Meisner sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $42,493.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,060 shares of company stock valued at $244,051. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

