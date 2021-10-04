Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Increased by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,873 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 1.5% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 70.1% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.84.

In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,205,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $146,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,033,182 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.20. 303,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,219,660. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

